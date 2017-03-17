Disqualified candidate for the presidency of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Lloyd Evans, has vowed to resist the decision by the incumbent executives of the association to kick him out of the race.

A statement from the GJA Elections Committee, signed by chairman of the Election Committee, Ben Assorow, said Mr. Evans is “not in good standing per the rules of engagement.”

“Mr Lloyd Evans, who was vying for the position of President, failed to meet the requirement under Article 47 (b) (iii) which states that “All members aspiring for Executive positions at the National and Regional levels must be members in good standing at least ninety (90) days before the elections.

“Records available to the Committee indicate that Mr Evans paid his membership dues covering 2015 on 5th Dec. 2016 and that for 2016 on 14th Feb, 2017. In view of these, Mr Evans is also caught by the 90-day rule and therefore disqualified.”

However the campaign office of Mr. Evans, a former President of the Institute of Financial and Economic Journalists (IFEJ), has described the development as “bogus”.

Below is the full unedited statement:

LLOYD EVANS CAMPAIGN OFFICE

PRESS RELEASE

For immediate Release

OUR CANDIDATE LLOYD EVANS WILL BE ON THE BALLOT PAPER

Accra; March 17, 2017- The attention of the Campaign Office of the aspiring President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr Lloyd Evans, has been drawn to a statement issued and signed by Mr Ben Assorow, on behalf of the GJA announcing the disqualification of our Candidate today.

We wish to assure the general public and the teeming Lloyd’s supporters of journalists across the length and breadth of the country to remain calm in the face of this obvious tilted interpretation of the GJA Constitution.

We want to assure our supporters to continue the campaign to bring about the much needed change in the leadership of our once vibrant and envious association.

We are more than convinced that a cabal of benefactors and surrogates of the incumbent President are bent on perpetuating themselves and their personal aggrandizement at the expense of the collective good of all Journalists.

“Team Lloyd” has been made aware almost a month ago about this ploy to deny Lloyd the Presidency by any means possible and we are working hard to reverse this bogus decision by any means possible.

We therefore, call on all journalists to disregard this obvious Machiavellian tactics at the 11th hour, because “no force or army is too strong to stop a peoples’ will for change.”

Our candidate Lloyd Evans, will be on the ballot paper come March 31.

“Keep Lloyd Evans Vision Alive” CHANGE WILL COME.

Boahene Asamoah

Campaign Manager

“Team Lloyd”

–

By: Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana