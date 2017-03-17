The National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams, has clarified that he worked to acquire the five vehicles that were seized, and later released by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Speaking on the Point Blank segment of Eyewitness News, Mr. Adams said : “I worked for the vehicles. I worked and acquired them. If anybody wants to check they can check further.”

The vehicles; two land cruisers and three pick-ups, were seized following allegations that some officials of the previous government had misappropriated some state assets including vehicles.

But they were later released after the CID established that the vehicles did not belong to the state.

Two others to be sued for defamation

Kofi Adams, who sued a Deputy General Secretary of he NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen for alleging that he stole the five vehicles from the state, said two others will also be dragged to court for defamation.

“I know Lawyer Obiri Boahen has been served and I am told he has entered appearance. We are looking for the other two persons to serve, but we are not getting them. I am sure tomorrow my lawyers will file for substituted service. They are David Asante and Abronye DC,” said Kofi Adams.

How the seizure occurred

Mr. Adams, who earlier narrated how the seizure occurred, explained that before he traveled to the UAE in January, some six officials claiming to be National Security personnel visited his House in an attempt to seize the cars in his absence.

Kofi Adams said he managed to stop them when he was called at a funeral grounds, and later confirmed that the men were not ordered to carry out the act by the National Security Minister.

He said he found it strange to receive a call whiles outside the country later, that the same six men with others, had returned to seize his five vehicles.

It doesn’t matter who bought my 5 cars – Kofi Adams

Mr. Adams at the time, could not state emphatically if he personally purchased the five cars alleged to have been seized from his home by national security operatives.

When the Host of Citi Eyewitness News, Richard Sky, asked whether he owned all the vehicles, Mr. Adams said “I am the owner of the two land cruisers and a pick-up. They are registered in my name. If something is registered in your name don’t you own it?” he asked.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @EfeAnsah

