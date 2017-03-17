We Care for Children, a Non-Governmental Organization, has called on government to support local NGOs promote the teaching and learning of local languages through printing and distribution of study materials.

According to the NGO, government’s assistance will help them distribute text books to basic schools even in remote areas.

Speaking to Citi News, the Founder of the NGO, Apostle Michael Ankrah, said the organization has published some text books in six local languages; Asante, Akuapem, Fante, Ga, Ewe and Dangme.

He said the purpose of the NGO is to donate these books for free to needy schools especially in the rural areas.

“The books are for pupils in kindergarten one to class three. We are asking for government to support or partner us to produce more of the local language text books to support the educational system,” he said.

Apostle Ankrah said the NGO has already distributed the text books to six education directorates.

“We have distributed the Asante Twi books to Lower Denkyira municipal education directorate in the central region, Cape Coast metropolis educational directorate received Fante books, Koforidua municipal educational directorate received Akuapem Twi, Ga West – Sowutuom Anyaa education directorate) received Ga books, Ga East (Amasaman education directorate) also received Ga books. Amasaman education directorate received two thousand nine hundred books in Ga, Ewe, Asante Twi and Akuapem Twi. In all, we have donated over seven thousand (7000) books,” he added.

–

By: Philip Nii Lartey/citifmonline.com/Ghana