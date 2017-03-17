So in the face of recorded fatalities on our roads and the consequences, the question often asked is; whose responsibility it is to ensure that our roads are free of unworthy vehicles.

In an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), pointed an accusing finger at the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, saying, it is their responsibility to keep rickety vehicles like the popularly known space buses off the roads.

But the MTTD disagrees with the DVLA on this.

In the report below, Citi News’ Philip Nii Lartey, visited the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra, where a number of these space buses operate from, and filed this report.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana