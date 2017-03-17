The Human Rights division of the High Court has ordered government to immediately establish a domestic violence support fund to provide free medical care for domestic violence victims.

The order was part of a judgment delivered by the court in a case where a private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, filed a suit praying the court for a directive to government, to fully comply with the domestic violence act passed a decade ago.

Delivering his judgment, the judge, Justice Anthony Yeboah, who lamented the Attorney General’s failure to appear, said he was compelled to deliver the judgement because the case borders on the fundamental human rights of citizens and public interest.

The court however stayed the enforcement of the order for 6 months, pending service on the State, and also the proper budgetary allocation for the implementation of the order.

Lawyer Martin Kpebu filed the application at the Human Rights division of the High court seeking an order of the court to compel the State to provide free medical care for victims of domestic violence.

According to the applicant, section 8(3) of the Domestic Violence Act, 2007 (Act 732), mandates the State to provide free medical care for victims of domestic violence.

Mr. Kpebu further stated that, section 29 of the same (Act 732) demands that a domestic violence support fund be set up or established to provide basic material support for victims of domestic violence and to rescue, rehabilitate and reintegrate victims of domestic violence.

–

By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana