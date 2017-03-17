President Akufo-Addo has named former Attorney General Ayikoi Otoo, and Gina Blay, wife of acting New Patriotic Party chairman, Freddie Blay, as Ghana’s Ambassadors to Canada and Germany respectively.

The two have subsequently received their appointment letters from the presidency.

Citi News sources at the Flagstaff House indicated that, the two are among 7 persons who have been given ambassadorial roles by the President.

A member of the NPP Council of Elders, Baffour Adjei Bawuah, has been named Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States of America, while former Member of Parliament for Sekondi, Papa Owusu Ankomah, has been appointed Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK).

Former CHRAJ boss, Anna Bossman, is also headed for France to be Ghana’s Ambassador.

The others are Mr. Edward Boateng and former Sports Minister Rashid Bawa who have been appointed Ambassadors to China and Nigeria respectively.

This is the first set of ambassadors named by Nana Akufo-Addo. More ambassadorial appointments are expected to be made soon.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana