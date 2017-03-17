Assembly Members of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), have fully endorsed Osei Assibey Antwi, President Akufo-Addo’s nominee for the KMA Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) position.

Unlike KMA’s election troubles in the past, 132 out of 133 assembly members gave Osei Assibey the nod as the Kumasi Mayor, representing 99.2% approval.

The Yes or No election saw one spoilt ballot out of the 133 valid votes cast.

The one-time Deputy Regional Minister, Mr. Osei Assibey in his appreciation speech, expressed his gratefulness to the assembly for giving him the nod.

He encouraged all members to work with him to restore Kumasi’s accolade as the garden city of Ghana.

Minister lauds KMA for ousting Kojo Bonsu

The Ashanti Regional minister, Simon Osei Mensah, who was present, lauded the assembly members for ousting the previous Kumasi mayor, Kojo Bonsu.

He said their action will serve as a deterrent to anyone who occupies the position of MCE, and keep him on his toes. He asked the assembly members to accord the approved Metropolitan Chief Executive all the respect, and work with him for the development of Kumasi.

The approved Chief Executive will soon be sworn in to begin his official duties.

–

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana