Police in the Volta Region has described as barbaric, the actions of some youth of Adina in the Ketu Municipality of the Volta Region, following clashes between them and workers of an Indian salt company, Kensington Company LTD.

The Volta Regional Police Commander in charge of Operations, Chief Superintendent Ebenezer Asare, bemoaned the action of the youth describing it as criminal.

The youth went on a rampage following the arrest of four women by the police for allegedly collecting salt from the Indian concession of the mining area, and subsequently besieged the company’s premises in protest.

They allegedly assaulted workers on site, vandalised the company’s properties and pilfered valuables, including computers and motorbikes.

An intervention by the police to arrest the situation led to the death of one of the angry youth, Atsu Nkegbe.

The deceased, together with two others who are currently receiving treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, were hit by stray bullets from the police.

Background

The precursor to the recent unrest centered around claims that government had handed the mining area to the expatriates to the detriment of their economic livelihood, and that the activities of the company was causing water shortage in the area.

They blamed the company for drilling water underground instead of drawing from the sea; which resulted in the reduction of water at the water table that feeds their salt wells.

The grandfather of the deceased told Citi News, Atsu became the breadwinner of the home after the father became indisposed.

Atsu engaged in fishing and other menial jobs to support the family, and his death was a big loss to the family, the grandfather said.

The family, which suspects of foul play in the police’s handling of the case say they would seek justice in the matter.

The Volta Regional Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council, David Normenya, believes the way forward is for the company and the community to get to the mediation table to iron out their differences, and ensure that their mutual benefits are protected.

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana