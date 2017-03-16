A tweet from McDonald’s verified Twitter account took aim at President Donald Trump on Thursday.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, said: “@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.”

McDonald’s later said its account was “compromised” but has been secured.

The tweet was published at 9:16 a.m. and pinned to the top of the McDonald’s (MCD) Twitter account page, before it was deleted about 20 minutes later.

It’s unclear who sent the tweet slamming Trump, but about an hour later, McDonald’s tweeted: “Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this.” McDonald’s spokeswoman Becca Hary confirmed that tweet’s veracity, sending the same statement to CNNTech via email.

Source: CNN