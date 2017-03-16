The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) fraternity in the Yendi constituency of the Northern Region has congratulated, Alhaji Mohammed Habib Tijani over his appointment as a Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The two terms Yendi Member of Parliament name was captured on a list of 50 Deputy Minister submitted to the Parliament on Wednesday March 15, 2017.

A congratulatory statement signed by the Yendi NPP constituency Secretary, Fusheini Bawah Zakaria thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for the honour done their Legislator.

A portion of the statement read as “We regard this appointment as an honour and recognition of your loyalty, hard work and trust by the President of the Republic of Ghana”

“Mr. President you have made an excellent choice based on expertise, experience and talent and the good people of Yendi are happy and grateful to you for such an honour done their illustrious son.”

“We are delighted to hear of your appointment and we are sure that under your great leadership, wisdom and guidance, Yendi will strive to much greater heights and achievements,” the statement emphasized.

As a former Yendi Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Mohammed Habib Tijani went to Parliament in 2012.

He maintained the seat at the 2016 Parliamentary election and has been given additional responsibility as a Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana