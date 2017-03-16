Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia paid a surprise visit to the Public Procurement Authority today [Thursday], to familiarize himself with the Authority’s operations.

Dr. Bawumia explained that, the visit was borne out of government’s desire to chart a new course and tackle challenges facing the Authority.

“If you look at corruption in the sector, I say probably 95% plus of it is from procurement, and so we are trying to give the public procurement authority as much as we can to execute its mandate. The Chief Executive has basically made it clear that he wants to chart a new course which is what we want to support,” he explained.

We’ll ensure value for money

The Vice President said the Authority, under the NPP administration, will ensure due diligence and value for money in every procurement.

“For every procurement, there is going to be due diligence and value for money. This is new and a new team is going to be set up here to do this.We want to bring in a lot of transparency in the procurement process, but we want to bring in technology and so we are moving towards E-procurement.”

“Chief Executive has already said that starting in June, we are going to begin the process, which means that every procurement will have its identification number and you can track it from each stage to the end so it is going to be very transparent…There will not be any surprises.”

The NPP administration has for the first time appointed a Minister of state in charge of public procurement.

Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, and Deputy Majority Leader, Adwoa Sarfo, who’s a professional lawyer with specialization in Procurement Law, is the Minister for that unit.

Vice President pays surprise visit to Registrar General, Tema Shipyard

This is the third time Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has paid an unannounced visit to a key government agency since assuming office.

On January 18, 2017, Dr. Bawumia visited the Registrar General’s Department to identify the bottlenecks bedeviling the state outfit, and also interacted with owners of businesses and Ghanaians who had gone to the Department to register their businesses.

He also paid another surprise visit to the Tema port, to familiarize himself with the operations of the port, and hear at first hand the challenges facing players in the sector.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

