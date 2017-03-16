A pregnant aspiring model was killed by a freight train after she became stuck between two railroad tracks while posing for a photo shoot.

Fredzania Thompson, 19, died on Friday afternoon after being struck near the intersection of Hollister and Lee Street in downtown Navasota, police said.

The teen had been standing between two sets of tracks when a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway (BNSF) train approached and she moved out of the way onto another track.