A Fifty-Four (54) year old man has reportedly hanged himself to death on a tree behind his house at Saka, a suburb of Zebilla in the Upper East Region.

The deceased, Ayaaba Daduda, was a businessman who sold cattle at the Zebilla Market. He left behind two wives and eight children.

Narrating the incident to, the Crime Officer at the Zebilla Police Station, Inspector Owusu Boakye, said “the facts of the case are that the deceased Mr. Ayaaba Daduda, aged 54 years, alleged to be partially insane from Saka a suburb of Zebilla, on Wednesday 15th March 2017 at about 5:00am, was seen to have hanged himself with a rope on a tree behind his house.”

He said the body has since been conveyed and deposited at the mortuary of the Zebilla district hospital awaiting autopsy and subsequent release to his family for burial.

He indicated that, the deceased did not leave behind any note in respect of why he committed the act.

There were a total of 102 attempted suicide cases in the Upper East Region in 2016.

Seven suicide cases in 3 weeks

This suicide brings to about seven the number of suicide cases recorded in Ghana within the last three weeks.

Similar ones happened at New Tafo in the Eastern Region, Half-Assini in the Western Region, the University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and Achimota among other places.

Invest in mental health to reduce suicides – Dr Osafo

A clinical psychologist and suicidologist at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joseph Osafo, has bemoaned the lack of support for mental health related issues in the country.

According to him, this situation has contributed to the increasing trend of suicide in the country.

By: Frederick Awuni/Citifmonline.com/Ghana