A delegation from Heritage Theatre Series, producers of the WogbeJeke theatre show, has paid a courtesy call on Former President Kufuor at his residence in Accra to formally inform and seek his support for the project.

Speaking at the meeting, Chief Moomen, writer and producer of the series, said his team has been working hard over the past two years to package and present Ghanaian history in an exciting manner in order to engage audiences.

The former President was full of praise for the team for the important work they were doing.

He was optimistic that they could help foster reconciliation between various political factions that still harbour some hostility from the independence era.

He promised to support the production with some resources and to come see the next production.

Following a successful run over the independence weekend, WogbeJeke: Our Journey, which is an exciting reconstruction of Ghana’s history through drama, music, dance and poetry is set to stage at the National Theatre on the 15th and 16th of April, 2017.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana