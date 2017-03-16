The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Atta, has assured that his Ministry will blacklist road contractors who deliver shoddy work.

Speaking to the media on a working visit to some road projects within Greater Accra Region, the Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to sanction contractors who fail to give value for money for their work.

“There is no way that the people of this country will accept any shoddy work from any contractor from now going, and I have said it and indicated that, we as a government and the employer, will make sure we discharge our side of the obligation, and we shall take every engineer, every contractor who does a shoddy work.”

“If you are a contractor and you don’t work well and you don’t give the people of this country value for money it will not be tolerated. From now going, you do it once and you can be sure that you will be blacklisted and you will never work for the people of this country. Anybody who has something to do with our ministry should be serious” he said

The Minister as part of a one-day working tour of some road projects, visited a slope repairs and protection project on the Ayi Mensah-Peduase Lodge-Aburi road to ascertain the progress of work.

He expressed satisfaction at the quality of work at the site.

The Minister however cautioned the contractor to complete the project on schedule.

The Resident Engineer, Enyo Koku Matrevi, who took the Minister and his entourage through the project site, commended the minister’s proactiveness and knowledge on the job.

“I am even quite surprised that you have memorised all the details of the project, it’s a good sign and we are ready to cooperate,” he said

The Managing Director of CST Ghana, the company in charge of the project, Joseph Akyeampong, assured the Minister of timely completion should government honour its payment promises.

He added that “We are giving the assurance to the people of Ghana that this job would be finished within the eight months extended time given us.”

The Minister also visited the Dome-Kwabenya stretch of road which was awarded in 2011.

The contractor was not on site as at the time of visit, but the Minister gave assurance that government will make sure work resumes on various road projects that have stalled.

–

By: Anass Seidu/citifmonline.com/Ghana