Stanbic Bank Ghana has donated an amount of ten thousand Ghana cedis (¢10,000) to the Students’ Aid Fund (SAFund) of the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).

The donation on Wednesday, March 16, 2017, was in fulfillment of a promise made by Mr. Alhasaan Andani, the Managing Director of Stanbic Bank at the launch of the fund in September 2016.

The Students’ Aid Fund (SAFUND), is a special scheme initiated by the President of the GIJ SRC, Benjamin Avornyotse, to support needy students of the institute.

In a statement of appreciation, the President thanked the Managing Director for his commitment towards education and the preservation of Ghana’s future human resource.

In a statement of appreciation, the President thanked the Managing Director for his commitment towards education and the preservation of Ghana’s future human resource.

“I am very grateful to Stanbic Bank and Mr. Andani for the goodwill shown to the GIJ SRC. This is the first corporate donation we have received for the SAFund, and we are extremely appreciative of the belief the Bank has shown in the initiative. I solemnly promise that the funds would be disbursed wisely and indeed be used to support brilliant students who are facing financial difficulties,” President Avornyotse said.

Speaking at the launch of SAFund last year, Mr. Andani commended the GIJ SRC for creating such a scheme to support its students.

He encouraged other councils to follow this example to prove that they are indeed committed to the welfare of their students.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana