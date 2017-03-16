Asante Kotoko stayed with Aduana Stars at the top of the Ghana Premier League following a 1-0 win over WAFA in Kumasi on Wednesday.

Frank Sarfo Gyamfi’s goal late in the second half gave the Porcupine Warriors the win to move them to 17 points and set them up for a clash with rivals Hearts of Oak on Sunday in Week 8.

The Phobians will go into the clash seeking a win after losing 2-1 to Tema Youth.

Joseph Paintsil put Tema Youth ahead but Thomas Abbey responded to leave the game level at half time.

However, Ibrahim Yusif found the winning goal in the 75th minute at the Tema Stadium after firing home a rebound.

Hearts are 9th on 9 points while Tema Youth are 6th with 10 points.

League leaders Aduana Stars failed to find any goals at home to Medeama leading to a goalless draw at the Dormaa Park.

Fellow Brong Ahafo side, Berekum Chelsea, however were more fortunate against Bolga All Stars. A goal from Briamah Mohammed gave them a 1-0 win and a push to 4th place on 11 points.

Bolga All Stars are 15th on 4 points but they are just a point above Great Olympics who drew 1-1 in Accra to Inter Allies.

David Amuzu put the ‘Dade’ Boys into the lead but they could not hold on for their first win of the season. Prince Baffoe got the equaliser for Allies in the second half.

An Amos Addai goal for AshantiGold gave them a 1-0 win over Liberty Professionals at the Len Clay Stadium. The result is a huge boost to the Miners who were beaten 4-2 at the same venue on Sunday by Bechen United.

In other results, Wa All Stars drew 1-1 with Ebusua Dwarfs. Paul Asare scored for All Stars while Nicholas Gyan got Dwarfs’ goal.

GHPL Week 7 results:

Tema Youth 2-1 Hearts

Olympics 1-1 Allies

Wa AllStars 1-1 Dwarfs

Aduana 0-0 Medeama

AshGold 1-0 Liberty

Chelsea 1-0 Bolga All Stars

Bechem 0-0 Elmina Sharks

By: Citi Sports Desk