A letter bomb has exploded at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) office in Paris, injuring the employee who opened it, police say.

The IMF employee received hand and face injuries, and staff were evacuated.

In another development, the German finance ministry in Berlin intercepted a parcel bomb sent to Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Wednesday.

A Greek far-left group, the Conspiracy of Fire Cells, said on a website that it had sent the German device.

The IMF is one of three organisations, along with the European Commission and the European Central Bank (ECB), which bailed out the Greek government after it came close to defaulting on its debts.

Mr Schaeuble is due to host the new US Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, later on Thursday.

The device sent to Germany was designed to cause “severe injuries” when it was opened, local police said in a statement quoted by AFP news agency.

It was intercepted in the ministry mailroom.

Source: BBC