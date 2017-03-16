The Electoral Commission (EC) on Wednesday [15th March] commended STAR-Ghana; a donor pooled funding organization, for playing a significant role in Ghana’s 2016 general elections.

Speaking at the STAR Ghana “End of Elections 2016 Call Partners’ Learning Event,” the Chairperson of the EC, Mrs. Charlotte Osei, thanked STAR-Ghana for helping to ensure a peaceful election.

STAR-Ghana prior to the election sponsored a number of civil society organizations, government agencies and the media who were interested in implementing projects aimed at promoting peaceful, credible, issues-based and inclusive elections in 2016.

“On behalf of the EC, we want to commend STAR Ghana for this program,” Charlotte Osei added.

She also used the opportunity to “thank all the civil society groups that worked with us last year to ensure that the elections were successful.”

The EC Chair revealed that the activities of STAR Ghana contributed to the growth of the country’s Democracy and Stability.

She further stated that the EC will adopt solutions the organization recognizes to better Ghana’s electoral system.

“We look forward to learning from your experiences as you discuss them and we assure you that whatever challenges you identify, areas where you think the EC can do better, we will take those learning experiences onboard and also include it in our future programs.”

Former EC Chairmen, Dr. Afari Gyan and Justice VCRAC Crabbe were present at the learning event.

The two-day event will end on Thursday, March 16, 2017.

It is expected to bring together all project partners to highlight contributions they made towards a peaceful and credible 2016 election.

–

By: Michael Tsatsu Axolu/citifmonline.com/Ghana