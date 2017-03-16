Dabokpa Technical Institute in the Northern Region has been temporarily shut down, effective Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

The Northern Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service, Alhaji Mohammed Haroun Cambodia authorized its closure following students’ riot.

An eyewitness told Citi News that final year students on Tuesday visited the school dining hall and vandalized pans containing lunch and super.

He said the final year students’ refusal to leave campus as ordered by the school authority necessitated the temporary shutdown.

Reasons for the riot are yet to be established as the Ghana Education Service Director, Alhaji Mohammed Haroun Cambodia has ordered the Institute temporary closure until further notice.

Some police personnel have been dotted at vantage points on the campus to safeguard the school property.

It would be recalled that in 2010 a similar students riot at the Dabokpa Technical Institute resulted into the vandalization of a school pickup and stoning of the housemistress’ bungalow in 2010.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana