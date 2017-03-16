The Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said that concerns about the size of President Akufo-Addo’s government are legitimate and in order, just as the party raised similar concerns while in opposition.

He however said the President believes he needs the numbers to honor the numerous promises he made to Ghanaians in the run up to the 2016 elections.

He suggested that the President must be given the benefit of doubt, and be judged by the outcome of his governance.

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has come under heavy criticism after appointing more than one hundred (100) ministers to serve in his government; a move some electorates describe as betrayal of trust following pre-election assurances that he [Akufo-Addo] will ensure a prudent and efficient

But according to Nana Akomea, there will be no concerns if the president duly delivers on his promises regardless of the numbers.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 16, 2017, Nana Akomea admitted that, the size of the Akufo-Addo government, is the highest in the country’s history, but added that, his mandate and promises to Ghanaians were also the boldest and revolutionary.

Read his post below:

It will be recalled that Mr. Akomea in March 2013 criticized the then government, led by John Mahama for its many ministerial appointments.

He said he was “horribly disappointed” in John Mahama for appointing 86 ministers and deputies then, to serve in his government.

But it appears Mr. Akomea has relaxed his stance on the size of government after his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) broke the existing record of 93 ministers by the NPP’s John Agyekum Kufour.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor