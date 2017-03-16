The latest Annual Percentage Rate (APR) and Average Interest (AI) report by the Bank of Ghana has shown that GCB Bank offers the highest interest on mortgages as at the end of February.

Potential home buyers would be charged as much as 40.3 percent on loans they contract from the bank.

Meanwhile Bank of Baroda will offer you the lowest interest rate on your home loans as you will be charged between 24.5 and 28.8 percent.

The infograph below gives the top three high offering interests on mortgage loans.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana