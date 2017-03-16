Marwako Fast Foods Limited will soon have a civil lawsuit on its hands following the alleged incidence of assault by a supervisor on a Ghanaian employee at its Abelemkpe branch.

Lawyer for the assault victim, Francis Xavier Sosu, told journalists he intends to file a civil lawsuit against Mawarko Fast Foods after an Accra Magistrate Court on Thursday, granted bail to Jihad Chabaan, the supervisor who has been charged with assault.

Mr. Chabaan is alleged to have dipped the victim’s face into blended pepper. The Management of Marwako suspended the supervisor after the allegations emerged.

“Clearly, we take the view that this is a very serious violation of the victim. It violates her right to personal dignity under Article 15 of the constitution,” Mr. Sosu said.

The Lawyer also revealed that the suit and any related actions will be on the instruction of the victim, Evelyn Aboagye, and her family.

“We are doing this on the express instruction of the victim and her family who want us to assist them to ensure that they get justice in this matter.”

The Police granted Mr. Chaaban bail to the sum of GHc 20,000 with two sureties, and as part of his bail conditions, he is expected to report to the Tesano District Police Station every Tuesday and Friday.

The Magistrate court adjourned the case to March 20, 2017, to allow the defence counsel continue the cross-examination of the victim.

The prosecution ended its cross-examination on Thursday, but the defendant’s lawyer was unable to complete the cross-examination of the victim.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana