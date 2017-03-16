Some foot soldiers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Eastern Region, on Thursday prevented their regional party executives from engaging in a scheduled meeting at the Koforidua Eredec Hotel.

The irate foot soldiers blocked the entrance of the hotel with logs, stones and motorcycles, which caused some regional party executives to flee the scene.

But for the timely intervention of the chairman of the committee, Dr. Kwesi Botchway, and some police personnel who were called in to calm tensions, the situation would have gotten out of hand.

The meeting was being organized by a national body of the party to deliberate with constituency executives in a bid to understand why the party performed abysmally in the December elections.

The foot soldiers together with some constituency executives are calling for the Eastern Regional executives to step down. They are of the view that, the regional executives contributed largely to the defeat of the party in the December elections, and their incompetence caused the party not to achieve the agenda 50/50 they set for the Eastern Region in the run-up to the elections.

However, executives of 11 constituencies out of the 33 constituencies in the Eastern Region, namely (New Juaben North and South, Abuakwa North and South, Suhum, Ayensuano, Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Okere, Akropong, Fanteakwa North and South) are in a closed-door meeting with some heads of the committee, Madam Juliana Azumah, Hon Doe Adjaho and Dr. Kwesi Botchway who is the chairman of the committee.

The committee will move to Somanya on Friday to meet with constituency executives of Asougyaman, Odumase and Somanya to continue their work.

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana