Harvest Praise 2017 promises to be one of the most vibrant and exciting as hit gospel songster and worship leader Todd Dulaney joins believers in the country to worship and praise the Lord Almighty on Good Friday, April 14, 2017.

This year’s edition, which is the 20th, will take place at the Accra International Conference Centre at 1 pm and at 6 pm.

Also ministering will be Ghanaian worship leader Joe Mettle.

The anointed Harvest Gospel Choir, lead by Minister Yaw Antwi Dadzie, will also be there to help lead patrons in praise and worship.

The great thing about this year’s edition is that getting an adult ticket guarantees that you get a children’s ticket. Tickets go for GhC45 (single), GhC80 (double) and GhC100 (triple).

The tickets are available for purchase at Baatsona Total, Airport Shell, Sunny FM, Citi FM, Sweet Melodies, and all Harvest Chapel branches in the country. You can also get tickets in Accra and Tema by calling the hotline 0204 772 473.

Harvest Praise 2017 is being organised in partnership with Unibank and powered by Citi 97.3 FM.

About Harvest Praise

Harvest Praise is the evangelistic tool of the Harvest International Ministries. For 18years, the Harvest International Ministries has through Harvest Praise won over hundreds of souls across the length and breadth of the nation and used the platform to also project local and international talents in the arts industry.

Its pioneering role is significantly “footprinted” in gospel music event management in Ghana as many of such programs continue to borrow ideas, concepts and even derivatives of its name – Harvest Praise.

Moses OK, Tagoe Sisters, Diana Hamilton, Danny Nettey, Andrae Crouch, Kurt Carr, Bob Fitts, Vinesong, Darwin Hobbs and a host of many prolific artists have graced the HARVEST PRAISE stage.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana