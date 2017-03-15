SUNDA Ghana Investments (SUNDA), a Chinese company, has responded to the plea of victims of last Sunday’s fire at Busia Junction in Accra.

Mr. Isaac Hu, the Managing Director of SUNDA, importers and distributors of household items for the past thirteen years in Ghana, said the company could not sit by and watch the suffering of the victims whilst operating business in the area.

A devastating fire outbreak on Sunday March 12, 2017, completely destroyed several homes and properties at a small squatter community at Busia Junction near Odorkor in Accra.

However, no human life was lost in the process. The affected residents numbering over 30 from several families, lamented the complete loss of their properties and pleaded to city authorities and philanthropists for help.

According to Mr. Hu, Sunda donated products such as toiletries and detergents, food items, clothing and mosquito sprays. The company also made cash donations to alleviate the suffering of the victims of the fire.

The victims of the devastating fire were full of praise for the timely intervention by SUNDA. According to them, they are yet to receive official help from government, even though the MP for Ablekuma North, Nana Akua Afriyie, as well as the NADMO coordinator visited them.

Whilst expressing gratitude to SUNDA for helping them in their time of distress, the fire victims have appealed for more help from other corporate bodies and especially the national disaster management organisation (NADMO).

Public Relations Manager of SUNDA Ghana Investments, Ms Naa-Shika Coleman, also appealed to other organisations to support the fire victims since SUNDA alone is unable to meet all their needs.

–

By: citmfonline.com/Ghana