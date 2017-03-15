The National Identification Authority (NIA), has cautioned the general public to disregard any information making rounds that the Authority is currently recruiting personnel to serve in various capacities in an upcoming registration exercise.

A statement signed by the acting Head of Corporate Affairs of the Authority, Pearl Akonobea Offei, stressed that the NIA is not recruiting, and has not contracted any person or entity to recruit on their behalf.

The denial follows news circulating on social media that the authority is recruiting and has contracted the Electoral Commission to recruit on their behalf.

According to the Authority, such claims were false, and were being perpetrated by persons who seek to defraud unsuspecting Ghanaians especially the youth.

It further noted that, the NIA will publicly advertise available job opportunities at its outfit for qualified persons to apply.

Police cautions against social media fraudsters

The Ghana Police Service in a recent statement urged the public to be vigilant against fraudsters especially on social media.

According to the service, the fraudsters target entrepreneurs, contractors and individuals seeking employment and contracts in government agencies.

“They use some faceless individuals as their personal assistants, who are made to place phone calls to their victims demanding various sums of money through mobile money to facilitate their engagement with the so-called ministers or big men. After payment is made, their phone lines and social media accounts are deactivated,” the statement said.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

