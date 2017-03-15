Citi 97.3 FM has announced an exciting line-up of acts for this year’s Music of Ghana Origin (MOGO) celebration.

The annual event that seeks to promote Ghana’s indigenous music forms, especially Highlife, would have some of the most revered names in the industry on March 25, 2017 to celebrate sixty years of authentic Ghanaian music.

Nana Ampadu, Paapa Yankson and A.B. Crentsil lead the list of exceptional musicians who shall mount the stage to serve some of the best songs ever produced in the history of Ghanaian music.

The three legends, who have been instrumental in the Highlife story with about four decades of experience, promise to serve hit after hit and to bring back those fond memories of yesteryears, as they inspire the current creative generation to aspire to do more.

The sensational Amandzeba and Adane Best will also take turns to perform some of the hits that they have produced over the years. With combined efforts, the two can create enough musical energy to light up a billion gloomy hearts and they are set to electrify the stage come March 25.

Adane Best brought his lion on stage at MOGO 2012

Kwabena Kwabena and Okyeame Kwame have also been billed to appear on the MOGO stage alongside the music legends.

The two, who have over the past decade delivered some of the best songs in Ghana and have kept Highlife and its derivative music forms alight, are sure to perform some of their hit songs as well as some of the timeless Highlife songs that Ghana has grown to love.

There are other surprise acts billed to perform at this year’s Music of Ghanaian Origin Dinner Dance to be held at the plush Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, Accra, come Saturday March 25.

The 2017 MOGO Dinner Dance is sponsored by GCB Bank Limited and Freight Consult and is powered by Citi 97.3 FM.

Okyeame Kwame at MOGO 2013

By: Kojo Akoto Boateng/citifmonline.com/Ghana