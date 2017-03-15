President Nana Akufo-Addo now has a total number of 110 people to serve as ministers, ministers of state and deputies in his administration, the highest in the country’s history.
Out of the total 110, 20 are Regional Ministers and their Deputies, 40 ministers for various ministries, with 50 deputies.
In the President’s latest list of appointments presented to Parliament, he named 50 persons to serve as Deputy Ministers, and 4 to serve as Ministers of State.Nana Addo by this number, would have the highest list of ministers and deputies to serve in any government since the start of the fourth Republic.
Substantive Ministers & Ministers of state appointed by previous governments
In Jerry John Rawlings’ first term after the 1992 elections, he had Nineteen (19) substantive ministers, but he increased to Twenty-Five (25) in his second term. John Agyekum Kufuor in his first time increased the number of substantive ministers to Thirty-One (31), and maintained the same number in his second term.
The late John Evans Atta Mills in his first term managed to beat down the number to Twenty-Three (23) to fit into his vision. It must however be noted that, he had six (6) Ministers of State in addition to the Twenty-Three (23) bringing the number to Twenty-Nine (29).
He unfortunately didn’t have a second term after his demise. John Dramani Mahama in his first time had Twenty-Four (24) substantive ministers, with Five (5) Ministers of State at the presidency, making it Twenty-Nine 29, the exact number Atta Mills had.
This list however doesn’t include regional ministers and their deputies, as well as deputies for the various ministries.
Below is the full list of Nana Addo’s latest appointment:
See the full list below:
- Minister of State at the Office of the President in charge of Public Procurement – Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo
- Minister of State at the Office of the President – Brian Acheampong
- Minister of State at the Ministry of Agriculture – Nurah Gyeile
- Minister of State at the Ministry of Education in charge of Tertiary Education – Kwesi Yankah
For the list of deputy ministers, while some ministries have been allocated three deputies, others have one, who will support the substantive ministers to deliver on the government’s mandate.
The names of the nominees for Deputy Ministers are as follows:
- Ministry of Finance – Kwaku Kwarteng, Hon Abena Osei Asare, & Charles Adu Boahen
- Ministry of Energy – Owuraku Aidoo, Joseph Cudjoe, Mohammed Amin Anta
- Ministry of Local Government and Rural Dev’t – Osei Bonsu Amoah, Collins Ntim, Kwasi Boateng Agyei
- Ministry of Information – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Ama Dokuaa Asiamah Agyei, Perry Curtis Kwabla Okudzeto
- Ministry of Agriculture – William Agyapong Quaitoo, Sagre Bambangi, & George Oduro
- Ministry of Trade and Industry – Hon Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah & Robert Ahomka-Lindsey,
- Ministry of Roads and Highways – Hon Kwabena Owusu Aduomi & Hon Anthony N-Yoh Puowele Karbo
- Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources – Benito Owusu Bio & Barbara Oteng Gyasi
- Ministry of Works and Housing – Freda Prempeh & Eugene Antwi
- Ministry of Education – Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum & Barbara Ayisi Acher
- Office of Attorney General and Ministry of Justice – Godfred Dame, Joseph Dinkiok Kpemka
- Ministry of Health – Hon Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu Tina Mensah
- Ministry of Railways Development – Kwaku Agyenim Boateng & Andy Appiah-Kubi
- Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration – Mohammed Habbib Tijani, Charles Owiredu
- Ministry of Communications – George Andah & Vincent Sowah Odotei
- Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation – Patrick Boamah & Michael Yaw Gyato
- Ministry of Defence – Maj. Derrick Oduro
- Ministry of The Interior – Henry Quartey
- Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology and Innovation – Patricia Appiagyei
- Ministry of Regional Reorganisation and Development – Martin Agyei-Mensah Korsah
- Ministry of Transport – Nii Kwartei Titus Glover
- Ministry of Employment And Social Welfare – Bright Wireko Brobbey
- Ministry of Fisheries And Aquaculture – Francis Kingsley Ato Cudjoe
- Ministry of Aviation – Kwabena O. Darko-Mensah
- Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs – Paul Essien
- Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection – Gifty Twum Ampofo
- Ministry of Youth And Sports – Pius Enam Hadzide
- Ministry of Tourism, Creative Arts And Culture – Dr Ziblim Barri Iddi
- Ministry of Monitoring And Evaluation – William Kwasi Sabi
–
By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Follow @EfeAnsah