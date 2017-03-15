The newly appointed Metropolitan Chief Executive for Tamale, Mohammed Iddrisu Musah, popularly known as Musah Superior, has outlined three priority areas for the people of Tamale as he prepares to take on the mantle of leadership in the area.

Musah Superior was appointed last week together with three others in the President’s first list of Chief Executives for the assemblies yet to be approved.

If he is approved by the members of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, Musah Superior said his utmost priority will be peace, security and job creation.

In an interview with Citi News, the 2016 campaign aide to the then New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, said he believes he is prepared to offer Tamale the right kind of leadership.

“The most difficult area is how we are going to sustain the peace in the area. If we don’t have peace and security in the area we can’t develop. And I intend to work with the chiefs, the security forces, the opinion leaders, the Imams and the clergy to be able to sustain this peace that we have.”

“In jobs, I intend to establish a programme called NEAP – Not In Education Apprenticeship training. This is a very huge programme. There are great opportunities ahead of us. And I’m going to move along with the people of Tamale in a non-partisan manner, consulting people, create human resource available for our progress,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo has nominated four Metropolitan Chief Executives for Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale, subject to approval by the respective assemblies.

The three others nominated for metropolitan Chief Executive positions include: Mohammed Adjei Sowah, AMA, Anthony K.K Sam, Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, and Osei Assibey Antwi, KMA.

The President has 212 more appointments to make in that regard for the rest of the MMDAs in the country.

MMDCEs to be appointed by end of March

The Minister of Local Government, Hajia Alima, had earlier announced that the various assemblies will all have their chief executives by the end of March.

“The process is ongoing. We have finished the vetting at the regional level so we are now validating them at the national level. Definitely, by the end of this month [March]we would have appointed them,” Hajia Mahama said.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

