President Akufo-Addo has appointed renowned activist with special interest in governance and human rights, Kathleen Addy, as a Deputy Commissioner of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

Kathleen Addy comes to the new position with a vast experience in communications and development sectors.

She has worked with various Civil Society Organizations in Ghana, including the Center For Policy analysis CEPA, where Ms Addy worked as a research and Communications Officer.

She also worked at the Center for Democratic Development CDD, as the Afro barometer Communications Manager with oversight of seven African Countries.

Prior to this appointment, Ms. Addy worked as a communication and development consultant.

She has a degree in Psychology and Master’s degree in communications from the University of Ghana School of Communications Studies.

The National Commission for Civic Education is an independent, non-partisan governance institution, set up under Article 231 of the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

The Commission works to promote and sustain democracy and inculcate in the Ghanaian citizenry, the awareness of their rights and obligations, through civic education.

The Commission was established in 1993 under the National Commission for Civic Education Act, 1993 (Act 452). Over the years, the Commission has not lived up to expectation largely due to inadequate funding from government.

By: Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana