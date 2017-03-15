The Minister of Education Mathew Opoku Prempeh has revealed government’s intent to convert the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) into a placement exam for Senior High Schools.

The BECE is a requirement for entry into the secondary educational level but the Minister said this left over 120,000 students failing to progress because of the limited accommodation.

The vision converting the BECE to a placement exam will be realised with the expansion of the capacity of technical and vocational education, Dr. Opoku Prempeh explained.

Addressing a press soiree on Tuesday evening, he said “that is why the President talks about expanding the technical and vocational area so we can accommodate everybody. When we finish and we are able to accommodate everybody we will change the BECE from an exit exam to a placement exam.”

Funds ready to settle teachers

Government has also secured money to pay the two-year outstanding allowances for teachers.

There are about 74,000 teachers awaiting validation from the Controller and Accountant General’s department and the Dr. Opoku Prempeh called on them to cooperate with government as it endeavoured to fulfil its promise.

“We have made plans; we have secured the money to pay the allowances that have been outstanding for teachers over the last two years… I am sure after validation, we will bring them on board and pay them as and when the validation finishes so we expect cooperation. It is something we have accepted we need to do and complete.”

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana