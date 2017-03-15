President Akufo-Addo is the first head of state in the 4th Republic to have more than a hundred (100) ministers serve in his government.

He has beaten his predecessor, John Mahama, by 26 appointees. John Mahama had 84 ministers – deputies included.

This development comes after Nana Addo named 50 deputy ministers and 4 new ministers of state today [Wednesday], March 15, 2017, bringing the total to 110 ministers.

The number includes those appointed as Regional ministers, deputy regional ministers, substantive ministers and their deputies, and ministers of state at the presidency/ministry.

See the infographic below for a comparison between President Akufo-Addo and former President, John Mahama.



NB: Akufo-Addo’s ministers of state (Presidency/Ministry) number include ministers for security and parliamentary affairs.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor