Daniel Asiedu, the suspected murderer of the former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, has been committed to the High Court for a full trial to commence.

The committal, which took place at an Accra District Magistrate Court, was after he was indicted by the State and charged with murder.

According to the court, Daniel Asiedu’s evidence during the indictment process, was full of contradictions, hence the decision to send him to the High Court for a full trial.

The suspect was arrested in 2016 after he was alleged to have stabbed the late MP with a knife leading to his death at his residence in Accra.

Asiedu denied the allegation of being contracted to kill the deceased, and explained that, he entered the late MP’s residence to steal, which led to a struggle between them leading to his death.

Ivy Danquah-Adu, the wife of the late MP, has expressed dismay with the delay in prosecuting her late husband’s supposed killers.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration has said it will use every lawful means available to it, to provide justice and bring closure to the murder case.

Daniel Asiedu has been in police custody for the past 12 months, and was awaiting a bill of indictment and the summary of evidence to establish link to the murder of the late MP.

This had resulted in a delay in the commencement of a full trial. A second suspect, one Vincent Booso, faces the charge of abetment of robbery.

By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana