Final year students of Navrongo Senior High School (NAVASCO) in school the Upper East Region have been sent home by school authorities for refusing to eat their breakfast and threatening to cause mayhem.

According to the District Director of Education for Kassena-Nankana Municipal assembly, Kye-eebo Anne, the final year students exhibited acts of indiscipline by threatening to cause mayhem.

Speaking to Citi News she said, “the final year students refused to eat their breakfast, they want to take their food to their dormitories, they were improper, they don’t want to see their teachers and prefects. So the matter was reported to me by the school headmistress.”

So considering the tension in the school at the time we asked all final year students to go home and be called back to school when the situation is calm”

Madam Kye-eebo indicated that even though reasons for the student’s behavior was not known,the management will urgently investigate and resolve the matter.

She added that their schedule for West Africa Secondary School Examination (WASSCE) will be communicated to them.

But according to some of the sacked students who spoke off record said,the visual Art students were denied breakfast at the time they were taking a WASSCE practical test.

They explained that their colleagues were refused their breakfast whilst writing their paper on the principle of ‘No food is leaving the dining hall’

They added that efforts made to send food outside of the dining hall to their colleague visual arts students to also eat after their practical paper was refused by the dining hall masters.

“So we (all final year students) decided that if our colleague visual arts students were denied breakfast, we won’t eat lunch.”

They stated that the headmistress of the school, Francisca Yizura, together with the district director of education Anne Kye-eebo pleaded with them to eat their lunch whilst their grievances were addressed but that failed.

Students especially the females from outside of the region expressed worry at the decision taken by the school authorities because of the challenges associated with accommodation in the town.

–

By: Frederick Awuni/Citifmonline.com/Ghana