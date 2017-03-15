With the growing competition in Ghana’s telecom industry, telecom analyst, Fouad Chalabi has urged Expresso to concentrate on a section of the market or face extinction by market forces.

According to him, the company can direct its investment into providing data while it looks for investors to upgrade its technology from CDMA to GSM.

In 2016, Sudan Telecom (Sudatel), owners of Expresso Ghana announced that 18 per cent of the company has been sold and duly transferred to an unidentified buyer for $5million.

Speaking to Citi Business News Mr. Chalabi maintained that the competition is now too advanced for Expresso to survive without investment.

“With the competition and where they are and what is happening in the market, you have more than one operation using 4G. The majority of people in Ghana now prefer GSM so it will be hard for Expresso to really do anything, unless they want to have a system by which they provide only data and incorporate other things so they establish their niche market,” advised.

He argued that technology has improved over the years, changing the preferences of consumers.

Touching on the need to engender competition Mr. Chalabi stated that the company can specialized in a market area of the industry to attract investors.

He pointed out for example that data has been an area that has seen significant growth over the years with more growth expectation.

By: Lawrence Segbefia /citibusinessnews.com/Ghana