Exporters in the country have been trained on the implementation of a single and shared exporter online registration system for export declaration.

The export platform will enable exporters lodge their documents, including the Ghana Export Promotion Authority Registration Certificate, GNCC Certificate of Origin, invoices, customs declarations and all export permits, at a single location(electronically) to be accessed by all regulatory and trade agencies.

This will mean that exporters would no longer be required to submit documents to different agencies- instead information can be exchanged and re-used electronically to save time and effort in the process.

The training workshop was organized by the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA)in collaboration with West Blue Consulting.

The Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan John Kyeremanten, in a speech read on his behalf said the new platform will help integrate exporters into the global trading system through the adoption of trade facilitation measures.

He said the new online exporter registration being implemented by the GEA is a necessary part of on-going World Trade Organization (WTO)Trade Facilitation formalities.

Mr. Kyerematen commended West Blue Consulting for their demonstrable commitment to the Single Window Programme, commending GEPA for collaborating with West Blue.

“I trust that this training and the follow-up activities by all the parties will prepare us to be globally competitive and improve our balance of trade and our full integration into the global trading system,” he said.

On his part, the Chief Executive of GEPA, JamesTiigah, in his remarks said the implementation of the system will reduce the time and cost of going through the different processes required for making export declarations.

“Under the system, all documentation required for exporting will be submitted once and electronically onto a single entry point for onward distribution to other institutions such as the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Narcotics Control Board,” he said.

“I say this system is an answer to your perennial concerns about having to visit different agencies to collect permits and certificates needed for your products. What this means is that your registration with the GEPA will now be electronic and be automatically connected with all other steps in the chain. Thus making the registration process easy and more effective”, he added.

Mr.Tiigah expressed appreciation to West Blue Consulting for their invaluable collaboration that has made the event possible.

Credit: West Blue Consult