The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has named 54 persons to serve as ministers of state at the presidency and deputy ministers of state in his government.

This will bring to 110, the number of appointees who will be serving in Nana Addo’s administration, one of the highest in the country’s history.

In a letter addressed to the speaker of Parliament on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, the president urged the house to approve the nominees which include the deputy majority leader, Adjoa Sarfo, penned to be a Minister of State at the Officer of the President in charge of Public Procurement.

The President of the Central University College, Professor Kwesi Yankah will also be the Minister of State at the Ministry of Education in charge of Tertiary education.

See the full list below:

The names of the nominees for Ministers of State are as follows:

Minister of State at the Office of the President in charge of Public Procurement – Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo

Minister of State at the Office of the President – Brian Acheampong

Minister of State at the Ministry of Agriculture – Nurah Gyeile

Minister of State at the Ministry of Education in charge of Tertiary Education – Kwesi Yankah

For the list of deputy ministers, while some ministries have been allocated three deputies, others have one, who will support the substantive ministers to deliver on the government’s mandate.

The names of the nominees for Deputy Ministers are as follows:

Ministry of Finance – Kwaku Kwarteng, Hon Abena Osei Asare, & Charles Adu Boahen

Ministry of Energy – Owuraku Aidoo, Joseph Cudjoe, Mohammed Amin Anta

Ministry of Local Government and Rural Dev’t – Osei Bonsu Amoah, Collins Ntim, Kwasi Boateng Agyei

Ministry of Information – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Ama Dokuaa Asiamah Agyei, Perry Curtis Kwabla Okudzeto Ministry of Agriculture – William Agyapong Quaitoo, Sagre Bambangi, & George Oduro

Ministry of Trade and Industry – Hon Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah & Robert Ahomka-Lindsey,

Ministry of Roads and Highways – Hon Kwabena Owusu Aduomi & Hon Anthony N-Yoh Puowele Karbo

Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources – Benito Owusu Bio & Barbara Oteng Gyasi

Ministry of Works and Housing – Freda Prempeh & Eugene Antwi

Ministry of Education – Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum & Barbara Ayisi Acher

Office of Attorney General and Ministry of Justice – Godfred Dame, Joseph Dinkiok Kpemka

Ministry of Health – Hon Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu Tina Mensah

Ministry of Railways Development – Kwaku Agyenim Boateng & Andy Appiah-Kubi

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration – Mohammed Habbib Tijani, Charles Owiredu

Ministry of Communications – George Andah & Vincent Sowah Odotei

Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation – Patrick Boamah & Michael Yaw Gyato

Ministry of Defence – Maj. Derrick Oduro

Ministry of The Interior – Henry Quartey

Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology and Innovation – Patricia Appiagyei

Ministry of Regional Reorganisation and Development – Martin Agyei-Mensah Korsah

Ministry of Transport – Nii Kwartei Titus Glover

Ministry of Employment And Social Welfare – Bright Wireko Brobbey

Ministry of Fisheries And Aquaculture – Francis Kingsley Ato Cudjoe

Ministry of Aviation – Kwabena O. Darko-Mensah

Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs – Paul Essien

Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection – Gifty Twum Ampofo

Ministry of Youth And Sports – Pius Enam Hadzide

Ministry of Tourism, Creative Arts And Culture – Dr Ziblim Barri Iddi

Ministry of Monitoring And Evaluation – William Kwasi Sabi

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana