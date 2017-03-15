Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, and Deputy Majority Leader, Adwoa Sarfo, has been appointed a Minister of State at the presidency in charge of Public Procurement.

Her name was among a list of four new ministers of state at the presidency/ministry that was presented to Parliament for vetting and approval.

The other three ministers of state appointed include, Minister of State at the Office of the President, Brian Acheampong, Minister of State at the Ministry of Agriculture, Nurah Gyeile and Minister of State at the Ministry of Education in charge of Tertiary Education, Kwesi Yankah.

This brings to 14, the number of persons appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo as Ministers of State at the presidency, with 26 others serving as substantive ministers, bringing the number to 40.

The President also on Wednesday, named 50 persons as Deputy Ministers. In all, the President’s ministerial appointments come to 110, the highest since the fourth Republic.

What will be Adwoa Sarfo’s role?

It is unclear what the role of Adwoa Sarfo would be at the Presidency in charge of Public Procurement, considering that the Public Procurement Authority already exists.

The NPP while in opposition argued that, sole sourcing allowed corruption, and benefited a privileged few in the NDC government.

Adwoa Safo, a professional lawyer with specialization in Procurement Law, is thus perhaps expected to push for major changes in public procurement.

She once worked as the first legal officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) for two (2) years, and was very instrumental in the formulation of the proposals that formed the basis for the creation of the Appeals and Complaint Panel of PPA, and the change of the name Public Procurement Board to Public Procurement Authority.

Adwoa Safo calls for more power for procurement authority

At a recent news conference in February, she advocated for the amendment of the public procurement act to give the Procurement Authority, the powers to conduct value for money auditing on sole-sourced projects.

She described as sad, revelations by the Auditor General’s annual reports that 80 percent of the procurement malpractices are centred on sole sourcing.

By: Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana