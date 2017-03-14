The newly appointed Acting Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Paul Ansah, has served notice his administration will review all contracts signed during the administration of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Some of the contracts according to the then administration, were largely aimed at expanding the capacity of the Ports and Harbours Authority.

But speaking on the sidelines of a working visit to the Tema Port by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Trade, Mr. Paul Ansah assured that the contracts signed at the Authority will be reconsidered.

“I proposed the Port Infrastructure Development Fund in 2001, but it did not receive any attention. Thank God I am now the Director General and it will be implemented. If we had implemented in 2001, I believe we could have generated funding for this project and we will not need any money.

“All agreements, all contracts will be taken a second look at. Where there is the need to review, it will be reviewed, where there is the need to let it go; it will be let go. So we will look at the totality of all the package of all the projects, and see whether the conditions that are spelt out are entirely in our interest or not. If they are not ,what has to be done to secure the interest of our country better than it is, will be done.”

Gov’t to review PPA agreements

President Nana Addo had earlier indicated that government will conduct an audit of all Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) signed between the Electricity Company of Ghana(ECG), and Independent Power Producers(IPPs) under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

According to him, the erstwhile John Mahama government had signed 43 PPAs, while a further 23 were under discussion.

“Government is conducting a review of all the Power Agreements entered into by the previous government in order to prioritize, renegotiate, defer or cancel outright, if necessary, in the national interest,” the President said.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

