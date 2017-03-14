The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has announced its readiness to merge with other political parties in a bid to form an alternative political force in the country ahead of the next election in 2020.

The National Chairman of the PPP, Nii Allotey Brew Hammond, at a press conference said they have commenced negotiations with some political parties to create a political alliance that will provide a formidable and feasible option for Ghanaians.

“The National Committee has authorized party leaders to approach other political parties, pressure groups and individuals with the aim of bringing forces together to forge a united front in the shortest possible time,” he said.

Brew Hammond explained that, the party is taking such a decision because results from the December 7 general elections show that “Ghanaians want an alternative to the political parties that have won elections since the beginning of the Fourth Republic, but they want to see a united front that is formidable and one they can feel can win elections.”

“Indeed, the 2008 elections gave this same indication that the people wanted change but felt their choice of the change agent was limited,” he added.

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, a former presidential candidate of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) formed the PPP in 2012 and contested in that year’s election.

He however had a paltry 0.58% of the total votes, and tried again in the 2016 election but was unsuccessful.

According to Brew Hammond, the PPP is seeking to form “a united front of like-minded people …by coming together to offer change the people can feel after elections.”

“So we do not want to wait until elections time to start pulling that like-minded forces together. We do not care for the repetition of campaign slogans; we believe that only an alternative moment will make this happen,” he added.

The PPP National Chairman further called on like-minded forces to partner them to forge a better “united front.”

“Once again after careful consideration, the party wish to invite like-minded forces to come together to forge a united front. We welcome the participation and the support of all who believe that Ghana deserve better than what we have experienced so far,” he added.

–

By: Anass Seidu /citifmonline.com/Ghana