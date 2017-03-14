The Charismatic Bishops’ Conference has defended its calls for the re-introduction of the ‘O’ and ‘A’ level educational system.

Explaining the position of the Conference on the Citi Breakfast Show on Tuesday, its General Secretary, Reverend Kwesi Dei, said the move will boost Ghana’s educational standards and improve its credibility.

“It is one of the major ways of lifting the bar and making sure that the education being given in the country is credible, very high standard and produces the educational standards of old. We’ve had a system in this country that produced first class students and we have to go back to that standard. We feel that going back to that gives us credibility and a standard that is internationally recognizable,” he insisted.

“Any student who wants to attend university outside the country usually faces some few challenges when they present JHS and an SHS certificates. The examining council has lost a lot of credibility with the leakages that characterize its exams. So as a result of all these factors, the educational standard has been reduced, and we have to be able to lift up that standard again. Today, there are many JHS and SHS graduates who cannot write good English,” he added.

The Charismatic Bishops’ Conference, which was founded by Bishop Dag Heward Mills, Founder of the Light House Chapel and comprises seasoned Ghanaian clergy, in a communiqué proposed four key initiatives it says are “the Lord’s prophetic words to Ghana…to do a new thing in the nation.”

Aside the education, the Conference touched on security, ban on importation of chicken and improvement in road infrastructure, urging government to charge an equivalent of US$1 per car as road toll in a bid to generate enough money to construct and maintain roads in the country.

“There is too much over-reliance on loans outside the country….but if we look at the resources that we have at hand, there is a wisdom that show that with these little tolls if we apply them inch by inch, mile by mile, kilometer by kilometer, town by town and we would build a wonderful road network. And Paying a toll of GhC4 is not as difficult as it seems,” he added.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

