The Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited Mr Charles Asare has resigned, Citi Business News can confirm.

A letter from Mr Charles Asare cited by Citi Business News dated today the 14th of March, 2017 and addressed to the Aviation Minister stated that ”i write to inform you of my resignation as MD of Ghana Airport Company Limited in pursuant to clause 10 (g) of the Employment agreement dated 24th September, 2013”.

The letter further stated that ”i am available to work with my successor to ensure that a proper handing over of my office is performed, on or before 22nd March, 2017.

Kindly extend my gratitude to the President for the opportunity to have served as Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited and i wish him and my successor the very best in their endeavors”.

Mr Asare was appointed by Former President John Mahama in 2013.

Citi Business News has gathered his resignation takes effect on the 22nd of March, 2017.

