The Ghana Football Association has dismissed reports stating that Kwesi Appiah has been chosen to be the next Black Stars head coach.

Despite no official news from the football association after receiving over 60 applications from interested coaches, news of Appiah’s second appointment has gained traction in the last few days.

The Sports Ministry’s stance on Ghana getting a local coach seemed to have given credence to the various stories of Appiah’s second coming.

However, GFA spokesperson, Ibrahim Saane Daara, told Citi Sports that nothing had been firmed up and Appiah had not been given the job.

“The reports saying that Kwesi Appiah is the new Black Stars coach are not true.

The FA has just finished receiving applications from coaches and the committee tasked to find a new coach is yet to sit down and work on the applications.

We should ignore these reports and focus on the committee’s work. It will file a report to the Executive Committee of the GFA and any appointments will be made there. It will not be done by a third party.”

Citi Sports sources say that former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp, former France captain Marcel Dessaily, Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic and former Brazil U-23 coach Rogerio Micale also sent their applications for the vacant job.

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana