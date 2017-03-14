The government has named Kwame Asuah Takyi as the new Immigration Service boss. He will be deputized by Laud Kwasi Ofori Affrifah, as Ag. Deputy Comptroller General.

A press release signed by the Chief Director of the Ministry of the Interior, Adelaide Anno-Kumi, said “His Excellency the President of the Republic, pursuant to Section 14 (1) of the Immigration Service Act , 2006 (Act 908) has made the following appointments at the Immigration Service:

Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi – Ag. Comptroller-General Mr. Laud Kwasi Ofori Affrifah – Ag. Deputy Comptroller-General”

Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi, whose appointments took effect on 1st March, was the acting Deputy Director in charge of Legal.

The release added that, Kwame Asuah Takyi will take over from Mr. Felix Yaw Sarpong, who is currently on terminal leave prior to compulsory retirement, while Kwasi Ofori-Affrifah takes over from Bonaventure Kwasi Agortimevor, who is also on terminal leave ahead of his compulsory retirement.

It however noted that, Judith Djokoto-Lomoh, and Victoria Ninette Baaba Asare, remain Deputy Comptroller-General responsible for Finance and Administration as well as Legal respectively.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

