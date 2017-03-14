The Obuasi West Member of Parliament (MP), Kwaku Kwarteng; the Awutu Senya West MP, George Andah; the Lawra MP, Anthony Karbo and the Ofoase-Ayirebi MP, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah are among the names reportedly earmarked for some Deputy Minister portfolios.

Reports indicate that some of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s Deputy Minister nominees were taken through an orientation at the Flagstaff House on Monday.

President Akufo-Addo will officially present the names of the Deputy Minister nominees to Parliament tomorrow [Wednesday].

Below is a list of the first batch of Deputy Minister nominees

George Andah – Trade and Industry Ministry

Patrick Boamah – Foreign Affairs Ministry

Mohammed Amin Anta – Energy Ministry

Titus Glover – Fisheries Ministry

Henry Quartey – Interior Ministry

Anthony Karbo – Roads & Highways

Vincent Sowah Odottei – Youth and Sports

Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah – Local Government Ministry

Kweku Kwarteng – Finance Ministry

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah – Information Ministry

Abena Osei Asare – Finance Ministry

Perry Okudjeto – Information Ministry

Barbara Ayisi – Education Ministry

Dr. Ayew Afryie – Communications Ministry

Prince Adu Boahene – Finance Ministry

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana