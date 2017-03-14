The Obuasi West Member of Parliament (MP), Kwaku Kwarteng; the Awutu Senya West MP, George Andah; the Lawra MP, Anthony Karbo and the Ofoase-Ayirebi MP, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah are among the names reportedly earmarked for some Deputy Minister portfolios.
Reports indicate that some of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s Deputy Minister nominees were taken through an orientation at the Flagstaff House on Monday.
President Akufo-Addo will officially present the names of the Deputy Minister nominees to Parliament tomorrow [Wednesday].
Below is a list of the first batch of Deputy Minister nominees
George Andah – Trade and Industry Ministry
Patrick Boamah – Foreign Affairs Ministry
Mohammed Amin Anta – Energy Ministry
Titus Glover – Fisheries Ministry
Henry Quartey – Interior Ministry
Anthony Karbo – Roads & Highways
Vincent Sowah Odottei – Youth and Sports
Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah – Local Government Ministry
Kweku Kwarteng – Finance Ministry
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah – Information Ministry
Abena Osei Asare – Finance Ministry
Perry Okudjeto – Information Ministry
Barbara Ayisi – Education Ministry
Dr. Ayew Afryie – Communications Ministry
Prince Adu Boahene – Finance Ministry
–
By: citifmonline.com/Ghana