Musician, Eugene Ashe, also known as Wisa Greid, has further delayed the hearing of his ongoing case after failing again to appear in court today [Monday].

Wisa, who is facing a charge of indecent exposure according to his lawyer, is out of the jurisdiction hence his unavailability in court.

The embattled musician of ‘Ekikimi’ fame, was arraigned over a year ago after allegedly exposing his penis during his performance at Citi FM’s December to Remember concert in 2015.

He has however denied the charge, and is currently on a GHc 8,000.00 bail with one surety.

The case since the beginning of its hearing, has encountered a number of incidents including the disappearance of Wisa for close to a month, and the unavailability of the prosecutor, leading to unnecessary delays in the matter.

The judge, Abena Oppong Adjin Doku, who has had cause to vent her unhappiness about events causing delays in the case, adjourned the suit to April 12, 2017 for hearing to continue.

Court gives prosecutor in Wisa’s case last chance

An Accra Circuit Court in December 2016, gave the prosecution in the case the last opportunity to provide its witness to testify in the case.

The Court stated that: “if the prosecution witness fails to turn up, it would close the case of the prosecution”.

By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana