Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho told Chelsea fans “I’m still number one” after being heckled during his side’s FA Cup loss at Stamford Bridge. Mourinho, sacked twice by Chelsea, was called ‘Judas’ by fans during United’s 1-0 defeat, responding by pointing three fingers in reference to the three league titles he won with the club.

He said: “Until the moment they have a manager that wins four Premier Leagues for them, I’m the number one. “Until then, Judas is number one.”

N’Golo Kante’s low shot was enough for Chelsea to beat holders United – who had Ander Herrera sent off in the first half – and set up a semi-final against Tottenham at Wembley.

Mourinho, 54, is Chelsea’s most successful manager after winning titles over two spells in 2005, 2006 and 2015.

He said: “They can call me what they want. I am a professional. I defend my club. “I’m really proud of my players, I’m really proud of Manchester United fans.” Mourinho would not discuss the Herrera red card, calling referee Michael Oliver “a referee with fantastic potential”.

He said: “I don’t want to go in that direction. In four matches he [Oliver] has given three penalties and a red card. I cannot change that. I shook his hand and said many congratulations.

“Mr Oliver goes home and he can do his own analysis, because I don’t want to analyse his work.” Mourinho’s Blues counterpart Antonio Conte accused United of targeting Hazard during the match.

Source: BBC