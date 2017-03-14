Alhaji Mohammed Haroon, the Northern Regional Director of Education, has advocated for the inclusion of the Child Protection Policy into the Teacher Training curriculum to help address the abuse of school children.

The Regional Director, who made the call at a Stakeholders’ workshop organized in Bolgatanga on the Child Protection Policy, said it would contribute significantly to addressing the abuse of school children.

He explained that, once the trainees were equipped with the policy document at the training level, they would apply it in the various schools they would be teaching, thereby promoting and protecting children from abuse.

He said to help confront the problem very well, there is also the urgent need to organize in-service training periodically for the teachers after completing their course to help remind them on the need to implement the Child Protection Policy.

The workshop on the Child Protection Policy, organized by the Navrongo–Bolgatanga Diocese in partnership with World Vision Ghana, attracted stakeholders including the Regional and District Directors of Education, Managers of the Catholic Education, Islamic and the Presbyterian Education units drawn from the Upper East and Northern Regions.

Mr Gregory Dery, the Child Protection and Advocacy Manager of World Vision Ghana (WVG) who took part in facilitating the programme, warned that as a Child focused NGO, WVG would not countenance with any teacher who was found abusing a child, particularly sexual exploitation.

–

Source: GNA