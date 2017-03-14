Former Black Stars and Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien has joined Indonesian side, Persib FC on a two-year deal.

Essien has not been without a club since leaving Panathinaikos in 2016 but just last week, talks went on between Essien and representatives of the club and a suitable deal was struck.

The former Chelsea man was unveiled today at the team’s Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium in Bandung.

He has headed back to London and he will return to Indonesia in 10 days to join the team.

Indonesian football authorities are planning a major incursion into World Cup and they want to host the World Cup in 15 years so they believe Essien’s capture will help drive that move.

Persib, who won the Indonesian league in 2014, are currently top of the Indonesian League after three matches.

